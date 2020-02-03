The Sandy River Ramblers will showcase their Maine-flavored bluegrass songs in concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Mt. Vernon Community Center. This will be part of a February Frolix program — an effort to entertain Mt. Vernon residents (and others), especially seniors who might be unable to travel far for entertainment in the winter.
The Ramblers, who have played many times in Mt. Vernon over the past 10 years, have released two CD in recent years; both consist of original songs with Maine themes, including such titles as “Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose),” “Boots from L. L. Bean,” “Cry of the Loon,” “The North Pond Hermit,” and “Bear in the Barn.” Some are funny, some are serious, and all feature outstanding singing and exciting virtuoso picking.
Guitarist Stan Keach, a nationally-known bluegrass songwriter and a member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame writes most of the songs. Bassist Julie Davenport and Dana Reynolds contribute stunning vocals. Banjoist Bud Godsoe and fiddler Finn Woodruff are excellent instrumentalists.
Admission is free; donations will be accepted. Snacks will be available at intermission. The Mt. Vernon Community Center isat 2 Main St. For more information, call 207-397-2241.
