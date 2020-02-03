AUBURN — V-Day aUbUrn 2020 will present the 13th edition of “The Vagina Monologues” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the First Universalist Church of Auburn.

Dawn Sullivan directs this year’s show and provides beautiful backdrops for the stage. Her fabulous cast includes Flor Amaya-Soto, Courtney Arruda, Lacey Barcelou, Heather Berube, Marie Galonski, Robin Gray, Sara Karam, Missy Kettell, Noreen Lacoy, Bridget LaRoche, Heather Mackenzie, Rita Moran, Danielle Owens, K Mae Schares, Klara Tammany, Miriam U. and Dani Woodbury.

V-Day celebrates the right of women and girls to live free from fear and violence. Proceeds will benefit the Center for Wisdom’s Women, Safe Voices, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS), Immigrant Resource Center, the YWCA of Central Maine and Auburn UU.

Tickets are $7 to 10 (pay what you wish) at the door. The home of V-Day aUbUrn is the First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St. (enter on Spring Street across from Dairy Joy). Parking is available. For more information, call 207-783-0461 or visit auburn.org.

