Kasie Ann Poulin, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $75, 10 hours community service, unconditional discharge.

Dennis D. Walker, 58, Lewiston, engaging a prostitute, no priors, on Sept. 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 72 hours.

Timothy L. Harlow, 53, North Turner, engaging a prostitute, no priors, on Sept. 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 72 hours.

Tiffany A. Weekes, 25, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on Aug. 14, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge found guilty, fined $250 with all suspended.

Aldean U. Porter, 24, Lewiston, cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 26, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Stephon Adams, 24, Auburn, domestic violence assault, violating condition of release, obstructing report of crime and criminal mischief on Sept. 16, 2018, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Todd E. Greig, 53, Lewiston, aggravated operating after habitual revocation, priors, operating under the influence, prior, violating condition of release, failing to stop for officer and operating vehicle without license, conditions and restrictions on Sept. 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, second charge found guilty, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed.

Ahmed J. Abdullahi, 21, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 10, 2018, dismissed.

Paris R. Fox Holmes, 30, Boston, Mass., unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, illegal importation of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base and failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth on Sept. 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to one year, second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to one year, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Tareck Ward, 21, Livermore Falls, possessing suspended license on July 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Adam Fasano, 30, Lisbon, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 31, 20178, found guilty, fined $100.

Roland Fraser, 75, Freeport, two counts operating under the influence on April 21, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

James L. Johnson Jr., 30, Auburn, robbery on Sept. 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but nine months suspended, two years probation.

Stephon Adams, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Chlaririsse Judd, 23, Worcester, Mass., engaging in prostitution on Sept. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Diana M. Jack, 24, Lewiston, engaging in prostitution on Sept. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Nicole Simard, 36, Lewiston, engaging in prostitution on Sept. 19, 2018, dismissed.

William T. Turner Jr., 82, Auburn, engaging a prostitute, no priors, on Sept. 6, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days, administrative release sentence one year.

Ahmed J. Abdullahi, 21, Lewiston, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 20, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Dustin A. Leonard, 35, Lewiston, driving to endanger and reckless conduct on Sept. 4, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $750.

Matthew J. Giguere, 31, Lewiston, two counts aggravated sex trafficking, two counts domestic violence assault, and sex trafficking on March 21, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charged dismissed, fourth charge sentenced to 364 days, fifth charge sentenced to 364 days.

Lance Palmer, 50, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, restitution $221.22.

Tyler Palmer, 23, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, two counts of operating under the influence on Sept. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $750, license suspended 150 days.

Corey K. Clark, 38, Dorchester, Mass., driving to endanger on July 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Heather Rawstron, 47, Portland, violating condition of release and indecent conduct on Oct. 3, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours, second charge dismissed.

Isaac Witham, 31, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Aug. 18, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

David Mullen, 44, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Christopher Haines, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Aug. 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Joel Farina, 29, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 26, 2018, and May 28, 2018, theft by deception, priors, on June 18, 2018, violating condition of release on Feb. 26, 2018, and May 28, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but 12 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,172, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but 12 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,172, third charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but 12 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,172, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Eric W. Galarneau, 34, Poland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and illegal possession of firearm on March 15, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but four months suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,681.83.

Catherine Kyllonen, 53, Auburn, operating under the influence on Sept. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days,.

Annance R. Clough, 29, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 30, 2018, filed.

Stephon Adams, 24, Auburn, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, domestic violence terrorizing, reckless conduct, illegal possession of firearm and violating condition of release on Oct. 7, 2018, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed.

Corey M. Goodell, 30, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Ann Loudermilk, 53, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 13, 2018, charges dismissed.

April Dolloff, 36, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Troy R. Boucher, 30, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Aden Saban, 24, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on Oct. 12, 2018, dismissed.

Marvin L. Leighton, 57, Lewiston, two counts of operating under the influence on Oct. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 60 days.

Christopher A. Harris, 30, Auburn, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Oct. 14, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 60 days.

Diana Jack, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Oct. 16, 2018, dismissed.

Stony Blue Vega, 40, Rockland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Aug. 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, restitution $159.99, second charge found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Jason Keefer, 29, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended and attaching false plates on Sept. 19, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Eric Wilkins, 30, Chesterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 21, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Ismailo Abdoulaye, 33, Lewiston, engaging a prostitute, no priors, and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on Oct. 16, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days.

Adam R. Jordan, 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jonae Singleton, 46, Bronx, N.Y., two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, criminal forfeiture of property, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Oct. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge forfeited, sixth charge, fined $400, sentenced to six years with all but 15 months suspended, probation three years, restitution $1,680.

Daniel Delisle, 43, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Oct. 24, 2018, found guilty.

Charissa Schmidgall, 33, Durham, assault on an emergency medical care provider on Aug.3, 2018, dismissed.

Andrew Tracy, 28, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Oct. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Anna-Marie Turner, 39, Richmond, two counts OF operating under the influence on Oct. 20, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dayna Haslip, 32, Poland, operating under the influence on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced four days, license suspended 150 days.

Mikol J. Allison, 43, Lewiston, assault and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge dismissed.

Stephen Hatch, 25, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence on Oct. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Henry C. Cressey Jr., 42, Auburn, four counts gross sexual assault on Aug. 10, 18, 24 and 31, 2018, four counts of unlawful sexual contact on Aug. 10, 18, 24 and 31, 2018, four counts of sexual abuse of a minor on Aug. 10, 18, 24 and 31, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to five years, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but one year suspended, probation four years, seventh charge dismissed, eighth charge dismissed, ninth charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation four years, 10th charge dismissed, 11th charge dismissed, 12th charge dismissed.

Jeremy Kochis, 36, Raymond, operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $750, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended one year and 60 days, second charge dismissed.

Robert J. Stanton, 66, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 1, 2018, sentenced to 18 months with all but 32 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $48.36.

Jessica E. Irving, 30, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 28, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $90.

Cesar Colominas, 49, Lewiston, attaching false plates on Oct. 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Mark T. Childs Jr., 30, Poland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Kayla Higgins, 25, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Oct. 29, 2018, dismissed.

Joanne Oblenes-Peck, 30, Portland, unlawful possession of heroin, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 15 days.

Lee D. Clark Jr., 54, Mechanic Falls, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, and violating condition of release on Oct. 27, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to six months, second charge found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Joseph Dehetre, 36, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 16, 2018, dismissed.

Patrick Trenholm, 31, operating under the influence, refusing to sign criminal summons and driving to endanger on Oct. 25, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Dustin Child, 33, Leeds, two counts operating under the influence on Oct. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, license suspended 150 days.

Kyle Howell, 29, Lewiston, failure to stop, remain, provide information, driving to endanger and failing to make oral or written accident report on Oct. 29, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 390 days, third charge dismissed.

