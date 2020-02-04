This searchable database includes all itemized individual donations of $200 or more (or additional donations by individuals who have exceeded $200 for the election) as well as PAC contributions to the 2020 U.S. Senate campaign of Democrat Ross LaJeunesse of Biddeford. The database covers the period from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.

Use the Search box to find donors, specific towns, employers or occupations. Click on the column heads to sort the data.

