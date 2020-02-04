FARMINGTON — Two Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday not to accept refugees, at least for a now.

They want to take care of the people who already live here, Commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong said.

Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington, who represents District 2, which covers Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon, was not at the meeting at the county courthouse.

Some people in the audience asked commissioners not to vote on the issue at this time. Instead, they requested there be more discussion about what refugee resettlement entails. One suggestion was to have someone from the Governor’s Office come speak about what it means to Franklin County.

The discussion stems from an executive order President Donald Trump signed in September 2019 that would allow state and local government officials to decide if they want to consent to refugees settling in the jurisdictions they represent, according to the executive order.

U.S. District Court judge in Maryland issued a preliminary injunction against the order Jan. 15 after refugee resettlement organizations challenged Trump’s order, according to news reports.

“My district is hurting,” Barker who represents District 3, said. He has a lot of “elderly” people in his district who are struggling to get by, he said. “They need more help.”

He was not in favor of accepting refugees settling in the county, he said.

District 3 encompasses Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation, Eustis, Industry, Kingfield, New Vineyard, Phillips, Rangeley Plantation, Rangeley, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld, and unorganized territories of East Central Franklin, North Franklin, South Franklin, West Central Franklin and Wyman.

He knows of several families facing foreclosures on their homes, Barker said.

“I am not in support of this until we take care of our own people,” Brann said.

Barker and Brann said they were concerned the government would settle hundreds of people in the county without support.

Anne Marie Wolf, an assistant professor at University of Maine at Farmington, said she would like to see more discussion on the issue. Economic vitality is a reason to support resettlement, she said.

Fenwick Fowler, a Farmington resident who is a candidate for Webster’s seat in November, said refugees would not be settled in Franklin County because it does not have the resources needed.

Fowler suggested finding out what it would mean to the county and what the effect on the county would be.

He volunteered to put together a community forum on the matter to see what people thought.

County Treasurer Pam Prodan suggested commissioners let the towns decide.

The county would only have jurisdiction over the unorganized territory, according to news reports.

Tiffany Maiuri, chairperson of the Wilton Board of Selectpersons, suggested more information is needed before a decision is made. Maiuri is seeking election in November as commissioner to District 1, which is currently held by Brann. District 1 represents Carthage, Jay, Wilton, Temple, Washington and Perkins townships.

There are a lot of dentists, engineers, nurses and other professionals who have come to Maine from other countries, and those professionals are needed in Maine, she said.

“If they load us with people who need food, transportation, housing… how are we going to take care of them? Barker asked.

Maiuri believes there needs to be an open dialogue to understand what it means.

Brann said he knows a lot about what happened in Portland when refugees arrived. He worked in Auburn for many years and some of what he saw was not good, he said.

He had asked that refugee resettlement be put on Tuesday’s agenda.

“I thought that Franklin County should address this because we are a poor county,” Brann said.

He asked Fowler if he could get someone from the governor’s office to come speak about it.

Penobscot County commissioners supported a resolution to support refugee resettlement in late January, according to the Bangor Daily News.

« Previous

filed under: