ELMIRA 5, L/A NORDIQUES 1: Goalie Andrew Engel stopped 74 of the 75 shots he faced a the Soaring Eagles defeated the L/A Nordiques in an NA3HL contest Tuesday in Horsehead, New York.
John Kosa had two goals and an assist to pace the Soaring Eagles.
Benjamin Cunningham opened the scoring, giving the Nordiques a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Liam Murphy, Kosa and Jayvon Fogelgren all scored in the second period to put Elmira ahead 3-1.
Kosa and William Darling added third-period goals for the Soaring Eagles.
Brogan McDonald stopped 43 shots for the Nordiques.
