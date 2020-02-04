AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Children’s Foundation recently awarded a grant of $649 to the Pine Tree Society’s Early Learning Center in Auburn.
The center provides early intervention and educational programming for children ages 3 to 6. While each child comes with unique strengths and challenges, the center has a common goal for all its students: to foster a love of learning that will set a strong foundation for the future.
