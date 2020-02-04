LEWISTON — City Administrator Ed Barrett will retire in 2020 after roughly 45 years working in municipal government.

The announcement came on the same day the City Council took up Barrett’s annual contract extension. He has held the position since 2010.

While his contract is set to expire June 30, the council will extend the agreement with Barrett until either a new administrator is hired or Dec. 31, whichever comes first.

Announcing his decision Tuesday, Barrett said it has been “an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Lewiston and to work with many dedicated elected officials and city staff. I am proud of this city team’s accomplishments over the last 10 years — from revitalization on Lisbon Street to adopting the Riverfront Island Master Plan, the Legacy Lewiston Comprehensive Plan and the Choice Neighborhood Plan, blueprints that will guide the city into the future. I’m convinced that Lewiston is poised for great things.”

Mayor Mark Cayer, who worked with Barrett as a former councilor and council president prior to his election as mayor, said Tuesday that Barrett is a “true professional who has brought both stability and foresight to his position.”

He said he began his time on the council at roughly the same time Barrett was hired.

“He guided us through the fallout of the great recession, has worked closely with our finance director to bring down our outstanding debt and has helped us develop a vision for the future,” he said. “He will be missed.”

Barrett came to Lewiston after serving more than 20 years as city manager in Bangor. Prior to that, he was an assistant city manager for Wichita Falls, Texas. He began his career working in the budget office in Tucson, Arizona.

According to the Tuesday news release, elected officials will work over the coming months to put a transition plan in place and to develop a recruitment process for a new administrator.

During the City Council meeting Tuesday, Barrett said that given next year’s budget schedule and other projects, he is willing to stay beyond June 30, with an extension of no longer than six months.

“My goal is to make the transition as smooth as possible,” he said. “It’s been a great honor. I will admit it’s longer than I thought I’d do this.”

Councilor Lee Clement said Barrett’s long tenures in Bangor and Lewiston are “almost unheard of today.”

When Barrett said he’d like to “just fade away” without much fanfare or attention from staff, Cayer said, “I’m mayor, so I’ll decide that.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: