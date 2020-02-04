LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to accept the low bid for a 2020 Ford F-150 truck, contingent on voter approval Feb. 18.

It would replace a 15-year-old town truck that was destroyed in an accident in December.

Bailey Brothers Ford of Livermore Falls submitted an offer of $22,950. Three other dealerships submitted prices for two Ford F-150s and a Chevrolet 1500 that ranged between $23,192 and $23,755.

Public Works Director Bill Nichols said three other dealerships, including two in Farmington, that he contacted did not submit bids.

Selectmen set a special town meeting for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Town Office for residents to consider the purchase. Town Manager Stephen Gould will develop funding options for voters to choose from.

“We could either take it out of reserve or finance it,” Gould said.

The town has received a check for $4,035 from the insurance company for the totaled truck and tailgate lift, and will receive another $1,000 once the case is settled, Gould said. The money would go to offset the cost of the new truck.

The truck had about 52,000 miles on it.

Nichols will apply for a grant to get another tailgate lift in the spring, which the town would pay one-third of the cost.

The town was looking for a new truck that was a stock model, two-wheel drive, with an 8-foot bed.

If voters approve the purchase, the truck order will be placed. It could take between eight and 12 weeks for it to be delivered, Nichols said he was told.

Gould said a resident commented that the town should buy a used state or federal truck. The state trucks are going for $7,000 to $8,000 with well over 100,000 miles on them, he said.

“This makes no sense to me,” Gould wrote in a memo to the board. “I checked on a federal options and was told by the administrator for Farmington the good ones are few and far between and we would likely wait six months or more to purchase one. We would have to pay shipping but the condition is not guaranteed. Risky and time consuming at best,” Gould wrote.

“It is Bill’s and my opinion that a new vehicle is the best option at this time,” he wrote.

