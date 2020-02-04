AUGUSTA — Maine voters could get yet another chance to weigh in on the topic of ranked choice voting in 2020.

Tuesday, the Maine Republican Party announced it would launch a petition drive to put a citizen’s veto question on the November ballot that would repeal a law that extends Maine’s ranked-choice voting system to presidential elections.

Voters have twice endorsed ranked choice voting in Maine, passing the initial law in 2016 and then overturning a legislative repeal of the law in 2018.

Maine is the first – and only – state to use ranked choice voting in U.S. Congressional races and and for the first time in 2020 it will be used in Maine’s U.S. Senate race.

In 2019 the Legislature passed a law that extended the method, which allows voters to rank candidates by preference, to the presidential general elections.

That law went into effect without the signature of Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat. Currently ranked choice voting is used in statewide primary races for the governor’s office, the state Legislature and for Congressional primaries and general elections.

The repeal sought by Republicans would only apply to use of the method in presidential elections. If the petition can gather enough valid voter signatures — 63,067 the use of ranked choice voting in the November presidential election in Maine would be put on hold until and would not be used in 2020.

Republicans have 90 days from the end of the current state Legislative session, expected sometime in April or May, to gather the required voter signatures.

Maine Republicans have long opposed ranked choice voting but have so far been unsuccessful in attempts to repeal the laws implementing the voting methodology that supporters say supports a true majority.

Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas said the law is unfair and in contrast with the principle of “one person, one vote.”

The law withstood a federal legal challenge in 2018, after Democrat Jared Golden won Maine’s U.S. 2nd Congressional District in a ranked-choice election, unseating the Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin, who was seeking his third term in the U.S. House.

“One person, one vote is a bedrock American principle. Ranked Choice Voting is a direct violation of that principle and threatens the rights of all Mainers and delegitimatizes our election process,” Kouzounas said in a prepared statement.

