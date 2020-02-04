AGENDA

Meeting of the Norway Select Board

February 6, 2020

7 p.m. at the Municipal Office

6:30 p.m. Executive Session

1) Call to Order

2) Flag Salute

3) Moment of Silence

4) Public Hearing:

· Auto Recycle Business – 24 Main Street

· Motion

5) Minutes – Minutes from January 16, 2020

6) Citizen Items:

7) Select Board Items:

8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:

· $200 Donation to the Fire Department. Chief Yates request to use the funds for radios.

9) Proposed Town Meeting Date: June 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. at OHCHS

10) Introducing our two newest Police officers: Holli Pullen & Christina Sugars

11) Draft Travel Policy – Town Manager

12) CMP Request New Pole – Wiley Road/Holt Road, No Issues.

13) Appointment for Election/Ballot Clerk – Leslie Linfield

14) Request Beano/Bingo License – Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills to be held at the Norway Legion on March 29 & October 25 at 12:30 p.m.

15) Request to close Pikes Hill Rd on 3/15 from 12:30-1:30 – Anne Sheehan

16) Bicentennial Tree – Dennis Gray

17) Town Manager Report: Written

18) Sewer Abatement: NA

19) Permission to attend: NA

20) Old Business:

21) Signatures: Appointments

22) Warrants:

· Motion to approve the warrant.

23) Upcoming Meetings:

· Selectboard 2/20/20 & 3/6/20

24) Adjourn

« Previous