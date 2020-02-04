AGENDA
Meeting of the Norway Select Board
February 6, 2020
7 p.m. at the Municipal Office
6:30 p.m. Executive Session
1) Call to Order
2) Flag Salute
3) Moment of Silence
4) Public Hearing:
· Auto Recycle Business – 24 Main Street
· Motion
5) Minutes – Minutes from January 16, 2020
6) Citizen Items:
7) Select Board Items:
8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
· $200 Donation to the Fire Department. Chief Yates request to use the funds for radios.
9) Proposed Town Meeting Date: June 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. at OHCHS
10) Introducing our two newest Police officers: Holli Pullen & Christina Sugars
11) Draft Travel Policy – Town Manager
12) CMP Request New Pole – Wiley Road/Holt Road, No Issues.
13) Appointment for Election/Ballot Clerk – Leslie Linfield
14) Request Beano/Bingo License – Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills to be held at the Norway Legion on March 29 & October 25 at 12:30 p.m.
15) Request to close Pikes Hill Rd on 3/15 from 12:30-1:30 – Anne Sheehan
16) Bicentennial Tree – Dennis Gray
17) Town Manager Report: Written
18) Sewer Abatement: NA
19) Permission to attend: NA
20) Old Business:
21) Signatures: Appointments
22) Warrants:
· Motion to approve the warrant.
23) Upcoming Meetings:
· Selectboard 2/20/20 & 3/6/20
24) Adjourn
