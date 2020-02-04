POLAND – Gregory S. Herrick of Poland passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at the age of 73.

Greg was born in Mechanic Falls, on Nov. 22, 1946, to Lois Irene (McMorran) and Everett C. Herrick. He married Doris A. Favreau on August 10, 1973, in Millinocket.

Greg was a proud third generation firefighter in Mechanic Falls. He also worked as a bus driver, corrections officer, auto detailer, excavation contractor, and in shipping and receiving. He enjoyed spending time outside, driving on backroads, listening to country music and talk radio, and “puttering” in his garage and yard.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Everett, his mother, Irene; his two brothers, Gerald and Michael Herrick, his sister, Veronica Lowe; and his beloved pet dogs, Laddie, Muffin, Peaches, and Jake.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Doris; his daughter, Jen Buckley and her husband, Karl of Gorham, his daughter, Angie Bordeaux and her husband, Don of Buxton; three beautiful grandchildren, Jakob and Kaden Buckley and Samantha Bordeaux; his sister, Dottie Metivier and her husband, George of Portland; his brother-in-law, Walter Lowe of Mechanic Falls. his brother-in-law, Ben Favreau and his wife, Kathy of The Villages, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Honoring Greg’s request, there will be no service. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Greg’s memory to your local animal shelter

or fire department.

