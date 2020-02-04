Barry A. Landry, 50, Madison, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on June 26, 2000, dismissed.
Barry A Landry, 50, Madison, operating after suspension on July 16, 2000, found guilty, fined $300.
Barry Landry, 50, Madison, operating after suspension and violating condition of release on Aug. 9, 2000, charges dismissed.
Barry A. Landry, 50, Madison, permitting unlawful attachment of registration plates on Aug. 9, 2000, found guilty, fined $200.
Thomas E. Roderick, 34, Johnston, R.I., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 7, 2006, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $445.
Robert L. Montalvo, 51, Baytown, TX, operating vehicle without license on Oct. 10, 2011, found guilty, fined $150.
Ion Croitioru, 28, Portland, rule violation, operation with false duty, filed.
Rumford District Court