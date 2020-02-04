NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer chemical-free family/community-focused Free Friday Night activities from 6-8 p.m. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available.
The schedule is as follows: Feb. 7, a night at the movies; Feb. 14, celebration of Valentine’s Day with a variety of festivities; there will be contra dancing upstairs; Feb. 21, a night of free bingo with prizes; Feb. 28, a night of fun and games with open mic/karaoke.
The Table offers a free community breakfast from 8-9 a.m. Saturdays at the Norway Grange. All are welcome. Worship is held at 9:45 a.m. Sundays at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church. It is also available on YouTube.
The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the community.
For more information or if interested in volunteering or donating, email A-J Alexander, Table Ministries director, at [email protected].
