TURNER — Town Manager Kurt Schaub announced Monday that all medical marijuana establishments must obtain a town license by April 6, if they don’t have one.

Town ordinances governing medical marijuana storefronts were approved by voters at last year’s town meeting.

“I take it there are plenty of vendors that are still not licensed,” Selectman Steve Maheu said at Monday’s board meeting.

“Yes, there are quite a few,” Schaub said. Most operators of the unlicensed establishments were registered by the state before the town ordinances were approved, he said.

The town licensing process takes between 30 and 45 days, and there is a penalty for noncompliance.

In other matters, selectmen discussed the Maine Department of Transportation’s to re-engineering the intersection at Routes 4 and 117 and safety improvements at the four-way intersection of Route 4 and Bear Pond and Howes Corner roads. The projects stretch over the next three years.

The board also:

Voted to appoint Donald Hinkley to the Planning Board.

Learned Fire Chief Nathan Guptill will apply for a federal grant to buy air packs through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Learned the Budget Committee will hold its last meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a meeting with selectmen at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Town Office.

