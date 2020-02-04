CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man had to use an ice scraper to fight off a fox that attacked him early this morning in Phippsburg. > https://t.co/cIj83Q59Uj pic.twitter.com/BBf1djJUzx — CBS 13 News (@WGME) February 4, 2020

PHIPPSBURG – A local man used his ice scraper to defend himself from an attacking fox Tuesday morning.

Jake Becwar said he was getting into his vehicle outside his home on Ridge Road when the fox ran up and attacked.

Home security video shows the fox attacking Becwar’s feet. He said he used an ice scraper to fight off the animal.

Becwar said the fox did not bite him, but he hurt his back when he fell trying to get away from the animal.

The Phippsburg Animal Control Officer said Becwar called them around 6 a.m. to report the attack.

The officer said while they were responding to the incident, Mid Coast Hospital called and said they were treating a person who had been bitten by a fox earlier that morning on Bakers Wharf Road in Phippsburg. And there were reports about a fox trying to get at some cats and dogs in the same neighborhood as the attack victims.

The fox was caught on Eby Drive in Phippsburg. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office then killed it. The fox’s body has been taken to Augusta to be tested for rabies.

Becwar said the animal had porcupine quills stuck in its mouth.

