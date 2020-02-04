WILTON — Town Manager Rhonda Irish informed the Board of Selectpersons on Tuesday that Western Maine Transportation would be cutting back on services because Franklin County commissioners have not allocated funds budgeted for the nonprofit.

Irish said the town received letters from the commission in December stating Western Maine Transportation, Western Maine Community Action and Seniors Plus would not be included in the county’s fiscal 2021 budget.

“What came beyond that is that these three organizations did not receive funding from commissioners this year even though everything had been approved in the budget,” Irish said.

“A letter that we just received from Western Maine Transportation stated that in March they would have to curtail some of their transportation. The money they were to receive from the county was a match for federal funds so they have to stop some of those services.”

Irish said she had received a telephone call and an email from concerned citizens.

Selectperson Tom Saviello said be believes nonprofit funding belongs in the county budget, not the town budget.

“It services the whole county, not just us,” he said. “More importantly, I am very concerned the money has been allocated by the budget committee, which commissioners have decided not to spend.”

Saviello suggested the town send a letter to the commissioners asking why they decided not to disperse money to the organizations.

“I would also like to know what they are doing with the money that is just sitting there,” Selectperson Phil Hilton.

The board unanimously authorized Irish to write a letter requesting commissioners explain the decision.

In other matters, the board has scheduled a workshop for Feb. 18 with Sevee & Maher Engineers of Cumberland regarding a retaining wall project at Wilson Lake.

The board previously awarded a $43,500 engineering and landscaping design contract to the company.

“The workshop is so we can start looking at the wall and surrounding areas,” Irish said, “and get ideas from you and from town employees.”

