WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 96, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 55: The Bobcats (10-10) opened the game with a 16-5 run, paced by 10 points from Meghan Graff, en route to a 23-9 lead and easily handled the Pilgrims (16-5) in a nonconference game in Lewiston.

Graff finished with 23 points for Bates, going 10 for 16 from the field, and Ariana Dalia added 18 points and reserve Brianna Gadaleta tossed in 12.

Rene Hudson led New England College with 12 points.

« Previous

filed under: