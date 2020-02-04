WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BATES 96, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 55: The Bobcats (10-10) opened the game with a 16-5 run, paced by 10 points from Meghan Graff, en route to a 23-9 lead and easily handled the Pilgrims (16-5) in a nonconference game in Lewiston.
Graff finished with 23 points for Bates, going 10 for 16 from the field, and Ariana Dalia added 18 points and reserve Brianna Gadaleta tossed in 12.
Rene Hudson led New England College with 12 points.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trading Mookie Betts is a choice, not a necessity
-
National Sports
Golf rulers say increased distance must be slowed
-
Opinion
Allison Long: Protect Maine’s children
-
Opinion
Marc Jalbert: That was a trial?
-
Sun Spots
L/A Veterans Council seeking names for 32nd monument in Lewiston