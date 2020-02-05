Jen Beauzile, 42, West Palm Beach, Fla., rule violation, operating without duty record on Sept. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Pierre Celetin, 58, Gretna, La., rule violation, operation with false duty on Sept. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jonathan E. Caiani, 25, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Franklin R. Dee, 28, Auburn, robbery on Oct. 24, 2018, found guilty.

John Pulas, 36, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Nov. 1, 2018, dismissed.

Christian J. Parlin, 25, Livermore, manslaughter and operating under the influence on May 24, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 years with all but three suspended, probation three years, second charge dismissed.

Zalmer J. Nichols, 45, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Oct. 24, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 150 days, probation partially revoked.

Peter Baizley, 19, Salem, N.H. eluding an officer, attaching false plates, failure to register vehicle and operating vehicle without license, conditions, restrictions on Sept. 18, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Archer B. Shapeleigh, 31, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 10 days.

Dillon J. Larrabee, 26, Auburn, burglary on Oct. 26, 2018, Nov. 5 and 6, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 26, 2018, Nov. 5 and 6, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two years, second charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years, restitution $1,000, third charge found guilty, sentenced to two years, restitution $80, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge dismissed.

Nickolas Poland, 32, Leeds, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended, revoked, prior, on Oct. 23, 2018, charges dismissed.

Catherine Kyllonen, 53, Auburn, operating under the influence on Sept. 13, 2018, dismissed.

Stephon Adams, 24, Auburn, six counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, illegal possession of firearm, reckless conduct, three counts violating condition of release, domestic violence terrorizing and criminal forfeiture of property on Nov. 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge dismissed, ninth charge dismissed, 10th charge dismissed, 11th charge dismissed, 13th charge forfeited.

Anatoliy Novik, 35, Ephrata, Pa., rule violation, operation with false duty status and rule violation, duty status not current on Oct. 5, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Shannon W. Ledbetter, 33, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Joseph Dehetre, 36, Mechanic Falls, criminal trespass on Sept. 2, 2018, sentenced to three days.

Ronald S. Colson, 59, Acton, harassment by telephone on Nov. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Corey M. Goodell, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation condition of release on Oct. 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to four days, restitution $24.41, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Curtis Therriault, 60, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 29, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Deondre J. Johnson, 26, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 24, 2018, dismissed.

Amanuel B. Gebreegziabher, 35, Stone Mountain, Ga., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Oct. 31, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Kyle P. Corey, 51, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating condition of release on Nov. 13, 2018, charges dismissed.

Kristopher Pulkkinen, 38, Auburn, two counts of operating under the influence on Nov. 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Deondre J. Johnson, 26, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Nov. 6, 2018, dismissed.

Eric W. Galarneau, 34, Lewiston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to four months, restitution $1,977.83, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four months.

Anthony C. Stilkey, 75, Lewiston, two counts of operating under the influence, priors, and operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, probation one year, license suspended one year, third charge found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to 180 days with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Morgan M. Sewell, 30, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 4, 5 and 6, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Morgan M. Sewell, 30, Lewiston, organized retail theft on May 1, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 4, 8, and 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 99 days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed.

Raquel Dillingham, 26,Lisbon, aggravated forgery on March 1, 2017, theft by deception, misuse of public benefits instrument and forgery on Jan 3, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,078.73.

Lucas Labbe, 23, Turner, driving to endanger, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph and failure to stop for officer on Nov. 11, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $450.

Jennifer Abel, 27, Greene, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 16 and Nov. 6, 2018, first charge sentenced to three years with all but 20 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $19,462.15, second charge sentenced to three years with all but 20 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $19,462.15.

Katherine Boda, 26, Auburn, operating under the influence on Nov. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

James A. Dunlop Jr., 34, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to four days.

Amanuel Gebreegziabher, 35, Stone Mountain, Colo., violating condition of release on Nov. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Benjamin Wigant, 26, Lewiston, two counts operating under the influence on Nov., 9, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Brittney Pepin, 25, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 8, 2018, dismissed.

Angelena L. Roaix, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and misuse of identification on Sept. 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days.

Maranda Finch, 24, Sabattus, aggravated criminal mischief and criminal mischief on Sept. 21, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Jennifer Seger, 31, New Gloucester, theft by receiving stolen property on Aug. 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, restitution $299.99.

Frederick Hunnewell, 20, New Gloucester, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Philip R. Gagne, 30, Auburn, criminal mischief on Nov. 19, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Lucas Labbe, 23, Turner, aggravated trafficking of schedule drug and aggravated trafficking marijuana more than one pound on Nov. 20, 2018, charges dismissed.

Scott P. Farrington, 44, New Gloucester, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating after registration suspended and violating condition of release on Nov. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Monnere M. Bitsindou, 27, Brunswick, gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, assault, obstructing report of crime and violating condition of crime on Oct. 21, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to six months, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed.

Thomas M. Kerrigan, 51, Auburn, two counts criminal threatening on Sept. 21, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Delia Billings, 30, Brunswick, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Douglas Young, 61, North Concord, Vt., operating vehicle without license on Oct. 1, 2018, filed.

Cesar Colominas, 49, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 17, 2017, found guilty, fined $400.

Mohamed Hassan, 39, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 24, 2018, charges dismissed.

Michael McDonald, 22, Brunswick, eluding an officer, operating under the influence, prior, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and failure to stop, remain, provide information on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge sentenced to three years with all but 130 days suspended, probation two years, second charge, fined 4700, sentenced to 30 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended, third charge sentenced to 60 days, fourth charge sentenced to 60 days.

Margaret J. Pooler, 52, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Shawn W. O’Donnell, 41, North Yarmouth, operating under the influence on Nov. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dennis MacDonald, 64, Arlington, Mass., operating under the influence on Nov. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Amanda L. Johnson, 32, Auburn, operating under the influence on Nov. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Nickolas Munsey, 21, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence on Nov. 24, and 25, 2018, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Nov. 25, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, restitution $2,350.

Colby W. Haley, 23, Sabattus, two charges operating under the influence on Nov. 22, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Kyle G. Gardner, 24, Auburn, operating vehicle without license and violating condition of release on Nov. 25, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty $100.

Abby Hayford, 28, Turner, endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 18, 2018, dismissed.

Amaneul Gebreegziabher, 35, Stone Mountain, Ga., indecent conduct and violating condition of release on Nov. 22, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Roland A. St. Hilaire, 64, Turner, criminal trespass on Oct. 27, 20187, dismissed.

Ashley E. Demuth, 32, Poland, operating after registration suspended on Nov. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Dana J. Alderson, 51, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Sept 8, 2018, fined $250.

Jacquelyn Brown, 44, Poland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Michael Clark, 36, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Jaquille Coleman, 25, Lewiston, assault and disorderly conduct on Oct. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Jennifer Engstrom, 30, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 6, 2018, filed.

Letavian C. Sands, 24, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 28, 2018, filed.

Eric W. Galarneau, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to four months, restitution $80.

Kestle Q. Gauther, 26, San Diego, Calif., operating under the influence and operating after registration suspended on Dec. 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Jesse Duffy, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $50, restitution $21.36.

Mark Pattershall, 38, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and failure to stop for officer on Oct. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 27 hours, third charge dismissed.

Uriah Tremblay, 31, Auburn, domestic violence assault, endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence terrorizing on Nov. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, probation two years, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 270 days with all but 14 days suspended, probation two years.

Christian Mutombo, 27, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Oct. 10, 2018, dismissed.

Javorise Neal, 19, Lewiston, two charges burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property on Dec. 4, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge sentenced to 30 days, third charge sentence to 30 days, fourth charge sentenced to 30 days, fifth charge sentenced to 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $2,003.31

Timothy A. Giggey, 40, Auburn, two charges operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

Michelle E. Libby, 23, Wales, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended.

Jeremy F. McClure, 25, criminal mischief on Nov. 8, 2018, found guilty, restitution $350, unconditional discharge.

Edward S. Hawkins Jr., 51, Old Orchard Beach, domestic violence assault, priors, and assault on Dec. 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Walton P. Shattuck, 63, Lewiston, indecent conduct on Nov. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five months.

Amanda M. Turcotte, 35, Lewiston, two counts driving under the influence, prior, on Dec. 2, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Mohamed Adan, 30, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 6, 2018, dismissed.

Joshua D. Moreau, 40, Topsham, two counts operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, failure to stop, remain, provide information and failure to make oral or written accident report on Nov. 14, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 90 days.

Brandon S. Hodgdon, 33, South Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

