MECHANIC FALLS — The Pine Tree State Country Music Association will hold the 2020 annual competition on Sunday, April 5, at the Silver Spur.
There are categories with several age divisions for bands, vocalists, vocal groups, duets, solo artists, gospel and bluegrass vocalists and instrumentalists. The deadline for registration is Thursday, March 20.
There will be raffles, a 50-50 and food. The public is welcome for a $5 donation at the door.
For more information and entry forms, contact Joan Cole at [email protected] or 207-490-1232, Dennis Moro at 207-418-8390, Phyllis Hersey at 207-532-4802 or Debbie Doe at 207-468-3758. The Silver Spur is at 272 Lewiston St.
