Mt. Blue’s Emma Charles defended her Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference freestyle title on Wednesday, winning the five-kilometer Nordic race at Black Mountain in Rumford by 56 seconds.

Charles cruised to the title with a winning time of 13:29.2 while leading a Mt. Blue podium sweep. Fellow Cougars Brynne Robbins (14:25.2) and Kamryn Joyce (14:54.6) were second and third, respectively. Leavitt’s Jaidyn Negley and Bridget Reusch, also of Mt. Blue, rounded out the top five.

The boys race also went to a defending champion, Maranacook’s Carter McPhedran, who crossed the finish line in 12:18.8. Edward Little’s Harrison Biggs-Lowe (12:47.8) was runner-up and Mt. Blue’s Evan Hornbach (12:58.6) finished third. Ben Condit of Edward Little and Sam Judkins of Mt. Blue took fourth and fifth, respectively.

Alex Hemingway of Mt. Abram won the Mountain Valley Conference boys freestyle championship, also held at Black Mountain, with a time of 13:14.2.

Cam Walters, also of Mt. Abram (13:52.9), held off Spruce Mountain’s Abrahm Geisininger (13:59.1) for second. Two more Mt. Abram skiers Chandler Rollins and Jeff Warnock, rounded out the top five.

Orono’s Leah Ruck won the girls MVC title with a time of 17:10.8. Winthrop’s Sam Allen (17:29.6) and Mt. Abram’s Emily Kidd (17:45.7) also reached the podium. Megan Gerbi of Orono and Maya Deming of Winthrop were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Both conferences will hold Day 2 of racing with the pursuit championships at Titcomb Mountain on Saturday.

Leif Harvey of Greely won the Western Maine Conference classical title at Stark’s Hill in Fryeburg in 15:11.3. Mark D’Alessandro of St. Dom’s was eighth. Alex Collins of Greely won the girls race in 17:49.9.

VANDECKER, GORDON WIN KVAC GS

Colby VanDecker of Oxford Hills edged out Mt. Blue’s Eli Yeaton for the KVAC boys giant slalom title at Black Mountain.

VanDecker’s combined time of 1:39.58 nipped Yeaton (1:40.32) to defend his title. Sam McKee of Maranacook (1:44.02) was third, followed by Jake Mills of Oxford Hills and Caellen Roberts of Camden-Rockport.

Mt. Blue’s Taylor Gordon won the girls giant slalom with a time of 1:47.85. Anna Baldwin of Hampden (1:52.05) was second and Oxford Hills’ Liz Dieterich (1:53.14) third. Jordan Cummings of Edward Little and Mazie Gordon of Mt. Blue rounded out the top five.

Telstar’s Abbey Landry won the MVC girls giant slalom championship with a combined time of 1:48.14. Bailey Coates of Spruce Mountain (1:55.37) and Rangeley’s Bristol Quimby (1:56.79) also reached the podium. Adria Plourde of Spruce Mountain and Alice MacKay of Mt. Abram were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Charlie Pye of Rangeley used a spectacular first run of 56.52 seconds to hold off Spruce Mountain’s Jack Gilbert for the MVC boys giant slalom title. Pye’s combined time of 2:03.61 edged Gilbert’s 2:04.48, which barely bested Mt. Abram’s Sullivan Butler (2:04.52) for second. Brandon Coates of Spruce Mountain and Mountain Valley’s Aaron LaBrash rounded out the top five.

Titcomb Mountain will host the second day of the conference championships with the slalom on Saturday.

