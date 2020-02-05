DEAR SUN SPOTS: Here we are again with a request for your many readers.

The L/A Veterans Council has so far received 155 requests to have the name of a friend or relative who is a veteran etched on Monument No. 32. We have to have 216 names for Collette Monuments to engrave a new stone. If we don’t get enough names for this year, our next monument won’t be completed and unveiled until Saturday, May 29, 2021.

We are depending on friends and families of area veterans to send in their names, so we can ensure we can have an unveiling this year. The engraving fee is still $35 and all information is on the applications.

If anyone would like to have someone’s name engraved on this monument, please send in your application ASAP. You can call me at 782-1725 or email me at [email protected]][email protected]

Applications are also available at the Lewiston and Auburn city websites and at the Veterans Affairs Office, 35 Westminster St. behind Chickadee’s in Lewiston.

Any veteran with a Maine connection, living or passed on, is eligible to be on our monuments. The only prerequisite is that he or she has served honorably, with proof of service such as a DD214, honorable discharge, photo in uniform, obituary stating his or her military service, a photograph of a military cemetery marker, a photo of dog tags, reference in an article that the veteran belonged to a military organization like DAV, VFW, American Legion, Marine Corps League, etc.

Thanks, Ms. Sunspots for your great help.

— Norm, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For 20 years, I have been a “grandmom” to the awesome teens in the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council. They are the faces of hope for all of Lewiston. We need them to return here when they finish their education.

Two are in their second year of registered nursing school, another is becoming a teacher, another a photographer, and yet another is studying to be a doctor.

Three years ago I asked Sun Spots readers to send valentines to them in care of City Hall. The students were thrilled and surprised. They are not looking for kudos; they only want to make a difference, and they do. They are great at mentoring younger children in our schools, setting an example, and teaching them such things as recycling, how to be kind, etc. In turn, the city assists them in acquiring knowledge and skills. The Fire Department Association supports them financially as well.

We have nine new members, 14 in all this year. They are working hard together and coming up with creative ideas. I am asking for valentines again this year with a little note of encouragement. I think it would be great to send the Police Department valentines, too. Where would we be without them?

— Jeanne, Lewiston

ANSWER: Since St. Valentine’s Day is my favorite holiday, I’m all for sending out greetings that offer love and encouragement. I hope my readers will take the time to send out valentines in support of Jeanne’s project. The address for City Hall is 27 Pine St., Lewiston, ME, 04240.

