Boothbay (14-4) picked up momentum in the second half to defeat Lisbon, 80-70 in boys basketball action on Wednesday night.

Junior center Benjamin Pearce sank a game-high 27 points , while senior forward Hunter Crocker added another 23 for Boothbay.

DJ Douglass notched his 1,000th career point for Lisbon (10-8), while sophomore guard Charlie Doyle recorded a team-leading 22 points and sophomore forward Mason Booker tossed in 14 points.

LEAVITT 67, MORSE 49: The Hornets (14-4) used a 24-8 second quarter, paced by nine points from Cole Morin, to take the lead for good as they handled the Shipbuilders (1-17) at Turner.

Wyatt Hathaway had 17 points for Leavitt, including eight in the fourth, Morin finished with 15 points, and Joziah Learned had in 11.

Gabe Auction led Morse with 18 points, and Brogan Shaw added 12.

DIRIGO 72, TELSTAR 62: John Snowman had a game-high 26 points to pace the Cougars past the Rebels in Dixfield.

Trent Holman had 14 points for Dirigo (7-11) and Mateo Lapoint finished with 13 points.

Davin Mason and Logan Sumner each had 21 points for Telstar (4-14).

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 51, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 47: The Falcons (9-9) took a quick lead, but had some difficulty in the fourth quarter before edging out the Mustangs (10-8) in Rumford.

Freshman forward Airick Richard secured a game-high 15 points, while junior forward Elijah Weston and senior guard Dylan Desroches contributed 11 points each for Mountain Valley.

Freshman guard Immanuel Calder scored a team-high 11 points, while sophomore guard Hayden Fletcher and senior guard Gabriel Martin put up identical numbers with 10 points each for Monmouth in the losing effort.

ST. DOMINIC 83, A.R. GOULD 80: The Saints (8-10) edged the Bears (6-9) in Auburn.

Gabe Carey registered a game-high 29 points on nine field goals, including six from beyond the arc, and five free throws for St. Dom’s. Will LaFlamme posted a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Ke-Shawn Brown paced AR Gould with a team-leding 22 points in the losing effort.

WINTHROP 54, OAK HILL 47: Gavin Perkins scored 15 points to lead the Ramblers to an MVC win over the Raiders in Winthrop.

Ryan Baird scored 11 points, while Cam Hachey added eight points for Winthrop (17-1).

Caden Thompson scored 18 points, while Gavin Rawstron added 10 points for Oak Hill (7-11).

YORK 85, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 67: Will McDonald scored 14 of his 33 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats (18-0) outscored the Patriots (10-8) 25-9 in winning at York.

Jay Hawkes had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, for GNG, and Matt Johnson scored 12 points and Wyatt Kenney added 11.

BOYS HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 3, SOUTH PORTLAND/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE 2: The Red Eddies (4-10) won their third straight after beating the Red Riots (8-5-1) at Auburn.

Freshman goalie Gage Ducharme made 20 saves.

Shawn Allen, Jack Keefe and Kegan Rodrigue scored for Edward Little.

Deven Hannan had a goal and an assist for South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete.

LEWISTON 9, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Keegan McLaughlin made 13 saves as the Blue Devils (15-0) topped the Bulldogs (5-8) at Lewiston.

Logan Tripp had two goals for Lewiston. Joseph Gendron, Brock Bergeron, Daxton St. Hilaire, Kurtis Pelletier, Evan Knowlton, Cooper St. Hilaire and Damon Bossie each had a goal.

Ryan Becker made 35 saves for Portland/Deering.

ST. DOMINIC 5, GREELY 3: Jacob Lewis scored an unassisted goal four minutes into the second period as the Saints (10-4) broke a 1-1 tie and never trailed at Auburn.

Michael Ciley and Leondro Naous adedd goals for a 4-1 lead over the Rangers (10-3-1) after two periods.

Gage Cooney and Andrew Moore scored during the opening 3:24 of the third for the Rangers, who were never able to get the tying goal.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

LISBON 38, OAK HILL 18: The Greyhounds marched to a victory over the Raiders Wednesday afternoon in Wales.

Lynn Feely had 12 points for Lisbon (2-1) with Sabastian Heimerl-Pomelow chipping in with eight points.

Logan Benda led Oak Hill with eight points while William Churchill also had a solid game with six points for Oak Hill (0-4).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CMCC 70, UM-AUGUSTA 48: The Mustangs (13-1) took command in the third quarter as they pulled the carpet out from under the Moose (8-6) in Auburn.

Central Maine Community College led 27-24 at the half, before going on a 29-11 run in the third quarter. Eliza Brault recorded a game-high 16 points, while Natalie Thurber added 15 points.

The Mustangs received help from the bench as Kasie Maloney contributed 13 points.

Hope Butler and Sydney LeBlanc scored 13 points apiece for University of Maine at Augusta, while Madeline Suhr added 12 points in the losing effort.

MAINE 70, VERMONT 59: The Black Bears (10-14, 6-4 America East) took the lead for good on an Anna Kahelin layup and-1 at 52-50 and closed on a 21-9 run as they downed the Catamounts (10-13, 4-6) at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Anna Simon led the way with 22 points for Maine, Maeve Carroll had a double-double of 19 points and pulled down 14 boards, wile Dor Saar added 14 points.

Hanna Crymble and Jose Larkins had 17 points apiece to pace the offense for Vermont.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMONT 77, MAINE 52: The Catamounts (18-6, 8-1 America East) grabbed a 33-22 halftime lead and took command with a 24-7 run to open the second half as they easily cruised past the Black Bears (6-17, 2-7) at Burlington, Vermont.

Anthony Lamb had 19 points to lead four players for Vermont in double figures.

Sergio El Darwich had 12 points for Maine, while Vilgot Larsson and Nedeljko Prijovic added 11 each.

