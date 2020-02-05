PORTLAND — An indie company for indie writers, 46 Series Entertainment, has announced the publication of “The Probability of Time,” the debut novel by Maine native Tim Koster. Koster was born and raised in Portland and graduated from Deering High School in 2004.

Throughout his childhood, he was an avid storyteller and fell in love with writing during his sophomore English class when he was assigned to write a short mythological story.

“It’s funny to look back on your life and pinpoint moments that changed it forever,” Koster said. “I had never really written anything creative at that point, but I was a little obsessed with mythology at the time and found myself drawn into the narrative; creating worlds, characters and stories from thin air had a really exciting feeling to it.”

After high school, Koster attended Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire, to study English, with an emphasis on creative writing. During his junior year, while searching for internships, he enlisted in the Army as a public affairs specialist (military journalist) and served two combat tours, his most recent in 2018 when he deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling stories,” said Koster. “It doesn’t matter if I’m writing about the brave men and women in uniform or time travelers and aliens; if there’s a story to be told, I want to be the one telling it.”

Since college, Koster dabbled in creative writing but credits his 2018 deployment for making him focus on finishing his manuscript.

“Between working and spending time with family, it was hard to find time to write,” said Koster. “But on my deployment, there would sometimes be a few days between missions and I needed something to fill my time, so I figured, why not get back into writing?”

Outside of the military, he worked as a marketing professional for several years and, after the completion of his novel, decided to take on the challenge of self-publication.

“Every author has a path and for a long time I thought my path would be with traditional publishing,” said Koster. “But after working in marketing I thought it would be a fun challenge to publish my own stories and see how successful I can be.”

46 Series Entertainment is an indie company for indie writers created by Koster. It provides professional editing and book formatting services, is an independent publisher of fiction, and produces the quarterly literary magazine, The Indie Voice Review. Learn more at 46series.com. “The Probability of Time” is currently available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions. Learn more about Koster on his website: www.authortimkoster.com.

About “The Probability of Time”:

The Arrowhead Killer is dead! After a decade of hunting the city of Grimwick’s most notorious serial killer, Detective Liam Smart finally feels the colossal weight of this case lift from his shoulders. Justice for the killer’s 15 victims has been served – or so he thought.

When a new victim is discovered, Smart fears the killer may have had an apprentice – or worse, he arrested the wrong man. Determined to bring swift justice, he enlists the help of Loralei, a young, enthusiastic historian who may have knowledge vital to unlocking this new mystery.

But as the case’s evidence begins to build, Smart quickly discovers Loralei isn’t just beautiful and smart, she has a secret. And the longer he pursues the killer, the more he gets dragged into the middle of a secret war that’s responsible for reshaping the American political landscape until he has no choice but to join the fight.

“The Probability of Time,” the first book in The Historians Trilogy, is a steamy action-packed thriller about time travel, alternate history and American secret societies dating back to the Revolutionary War.

