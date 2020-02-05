LEWISTON – Frank Carlyle Mottram, Sr., 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 3, 2020. He was born on Nov. 24, 1929 to Wallace and Florence Mottram.

Frank grew up in the Mechanic Falls area and graduated from Mechanic Falls High School. He married Rose Arlene Gagne on Aug. 17, 1952. He served his country for four years on board the Mason in the United States Navy.

Frank had an adventurous spirit and a mischievous twinkle in his eye while enjoying his many interests including riding motorcycle, flying airplanes, fishing, hunting, square dancing, snowmobiling, racing, 4-wheeling, spending time with his family and many, many friends, camping, traveling the country, and playing hockey.

After other various employments, Frank retired from CMP in 1991. He was a proud member of the Tyrian Masonic Lodge #73 AF & AM and the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a former president of the Mid Maine Motorcycle Association.

He is survived by his loving companion of 27 years, Bea Page; his daughter, Pam Lizotte and husband Roger; his two sons, Frank Mottram, Jr. and wife Lisa, Don Mottram and wife Donna; as well as six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Gloria Hall and brother, Bruce Mottram. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Rose; his parents, Wallace and Florence; and his brothers, Roger, Gerald, David, Ronnie and Dale.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Interment will be in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

« Previous