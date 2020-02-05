WALES – Hilda May Zeager, 93 most recently of Wales, Maine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born to Constance Carter Fry on May 6, 1926 in Louisa, Va. At the age of 8, she was hired out to work and she strongly believed that hard work kept her young, though as she would say, “Well, I don’t know…”

She married Nelson L. Zeager June 28, 1947 who died unexpectedly 35 years ago. Since then, she remained a widow, caring for her own grandchildren and treating many children from her local church family, the Lewiston Church of the Brethren, as her own grandchildren. Many people gave to her over the years, but she gave back immeasurably more with her easy conversation, letters, gifts, and willingness to listen.

Hilda’s employment over the years was varied: She gathered eggs for a large egg processing company, tended chickens, cleaned homes, and always worked as a domestic engineer raising three children. All the while, she never finished high school nor did she obtain a driver’s license. Nonetheless, she was an avid reader and gardener. If anyone could keep a plant alive, it was her. Her many houseplants will keep her memory alive for years to come.

Her Anabaptist faith was a huge part of her life: She has been a member of the Bossler Mennonite Church (Elizabethtown, Pa.) for over 80 years. When she relocated to Maine in 2006, she regularly attended the Lewiston Church of the Brethren. When arthritis prevented her from getting out to church, she faithfully phoned in to hear the Sunday school service at White Oak Church of the Brethren (Manheim, Pa.) every week.

Nanny, (as she was fondly called by her grandchildren) could always be counted on to have homemade sugar cookies on hand and prepare “red eggs” (pickled) for every family gathering. She has cooked gallons of chicken corn soup and taught lots of life lessons to us over the years. All who knew her are blessed with many wonderful memories.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol Ann Fahnestock and her husband Marlin of Wales, a son, Wayne R. Zeager and his wife Minnie of Elizabethtown, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Nancy Zeager of Williamston, S.C.; a cousin, Harry Carter of Louisa, Va.; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Harold; and her mother and stepfather, Constance and Mordecai Fry.

A special thank you to the wonderful healthcare team at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care in her final days.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at the Lewiston Church of the Brethren, 2 Shawmut Street, Lewiston on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. Hilda requested no flowers.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

Lewiston Church of the Brethren

2 Shawmut St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

