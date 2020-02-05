Town of Oxford
Planning Board
Feb 13, 2020 @ 6:00PM
Agenda
1. Call to Order
2. Action of Minutes: Minutes of Nov. 14, 2019 minutes
3. New Business:
-
Shoreland Zoning application:
-
Site Plan Reviews:
-
Borrego Solar Systems Inc, Sean Thies of CES presenting; Solar array at R03 046, off Main Street just south of Diffin Road.
-
Ryan Ranch LLC, owner; ISM Solar Development LLC, Map R13 lot 003-0B1 Fore Street, Oxford, Applicant is VHB, David Woodward representative. (this is a project in the Town of Paris also)
-
-
Subdivision Application:
-
Updates on Ordinances: Comp plan updates
4. Old Business:
5. Upcoming Dates – March 12, 2020 6:00pm
6. Adjournment
-
