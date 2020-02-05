February 12, 2020

6:00 pm

SELECTMEN’S MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.

ACTION ON MINUTES

Action on minutes dated January 23, 2020.

ADJUSTMENTS TO AGENDA –

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

To accept the gift of $3600 in like kind from Bob Bahre to replace the boat ramp at Pismo Beach.

To authorize the Town Manager to sign a cost-share agreement for site #3-21 (Winter Brook).

Zhenya Shevchenko WWTF superintendent: update on preliminary engineering report submitted by Woodard & Curran.

Discussion and decision on properties concerning tax foreclosure.

To authorize the Town Manager to have Rob Prue start the process to prepare the RFP for 5 major road projects: Allen Hill Rd., Robinson Hill Rd., Oliver Rd., Webber Brook Rd., and drainage for Allen Hill.

To grant permission for Linda Hooker to use the Town of Oxford right of way granted by Stuart and Patricia Snyder.

Linda Hooker is currently working with a forester and logger and will be trucking out wood. Proof of insurance will be provided.

To accept the bid from ______________ in the amount of $__________ for the 2004 Mack Truck with plow.

Floyd Thayer – $5,500.00

Wilson Excavating – $14,334.00

Corkery Tractor Trailer and Sons Inc. – $12,897.00

DEPARTMENT HEAD REPORT

TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT

SELECTMEN ITEMS

SIGN WARRANTS

To enter in executive session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to M.R.S.A. Title 1, Chapter 13, Section 405 (6)(A) with Butch Asselin and Rebecca Lippincott.

ADJOURNMENT

