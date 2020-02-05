LEWISTON — Solo jazz piano and improvisation with standards and originals are slated for the Oasis of Music beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Pianist Zane Omohundro says his program “should touch on jazz, blues, Latin, and maybe a few other genres.”

Omohundro has spent his life around pianos. At the age of 7, he started taking classical lessons and developed a love of the instrument. Throughout high school, he was active in his school’s jazz ensemble groups as a pianist. He continued to take private lessons at the MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After graduating high school, Omohundro attended Webster University in St. Louis. Originally an English major, Omohundro quickly found his way into various music classes and ensembles at the university. His major changed to music and he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Music degree in jazz piano performance in 2008.

During college, he became interested in how pianos are tuned and maintained. His curiosity led to him enrolling at the Chicago School for Piano Technology, an intensive one-year technical program covering piano tuning, regulation and repair. After graduating in 2009, he moved to Columbia, Missouri, and built a piano service company serving close to 500 clients over five years. In 2013, Omohundro became a registered piano technician through the Piano Technicians Guild.

In 2014, his personal life brought him to Lewiston where he continues to work on pianos, promote jazz education and play the instrument he loves.

The Oasis of Music is held at Trinity Church, 257 Bates St. Admission is always free, with donations accepted. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

