Charges
Lewiston
- James Johnson, 31, of 115 Ash St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, midnight Tuesday on Bartlett Street.
- Michael Greene, 20, of 57 Newbury St., Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at 64 Oxford St.
- Shannon Morrison, 29, of 524 Main St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:50 p.m. Tuesday at 165 Cottage St.
- Desiree Swisher, 37, of 2 Haskell Circle, Topsham, on charges of failure to appear in court and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 5:34 a.m. Wednesday at 413 Main St.
- Terry Higgins, 33, of 102 Pierce St., on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, Wednesday at that address.
- Jason Gammon, 34, listed as transient, on charges of theft and violating bail, Wednesday at the police station.
- David Kenny, 26, of 102 Pierce St., on a warrant charging robbery and trafficking in prison contraband, Wednesday at that address.
Auburn
- Curtis Therriault, 60, of 110 Hampshire St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:23 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Nicholas Baril, 31, of 184 Whitney St., on a charge of theft, 6:18 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart.
- Maranda Hill, 21, of 154 Allen School Road, Buckfield, on a warrant charging theft, 2:37 a.m. Wednesday at 121 Spring St.
Androscoggin County
- Ahmed Duale, 25, of 190 Pine St., Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on Blake Street.
- John Childs, 39, of 339 Junction Road, Wales, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:14 a.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Rhiannon Moran, 35, of 2 Inlet Drive, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:39 a.m. Tuesday at 136 Sabattus St.
- Joseph Hastings, 24, of 30 Nichols St., Lewiston, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl, 6:13 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Robert Winner, 75, of 1506 Federal Road, Livermore, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of elevated reckless conduct, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Robert Lamontagne, 81, of Auburn, lost control of his car and drove into a sign and a building at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday at 99 Restaurant on Center Street. His 2007 Mitsubishi was towed.
Lewiston
- Vehicles driven by Jennifer A. Arsenault, 46, of Lewiston, and Angela Kelleher, 48, of Lewiston, collided at 7:23 a.m. Sunday at Main and Bates streets. Kelleher’s 2013 Honda and the 2006 Nissan driven by Arsenault and owned by Ashley Leavitt of Lewiston were towed.
