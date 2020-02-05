President Trump was acquitted of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial Wednesday, with Maine’s Sen. Susan Collins voting “not guilty” on both articles and Sen. Angus King “guilty” on both.

Article I, which alleged abuse of power, failed with 48 senators voting “guilty” and 52 “not guilty.” A two-thirds majority was needed to pass an article.

Article II, which alleged obstruction of Congress, also failed with 47 senators voting “guilty” and 53 “not guilty.”

Both Collins and King had announced Tuesday how they planned to vote. Collins said that while the president’s actions were “improper” when he called the Ukrainian president to discuss an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, they did not meet the “very high bar” of impeachment.

King, meanwhile, faulted the president for attempting to influence the outcome of the 2020 election and said Trump would likely act in the same way again.

He also said a decision to acquit in light of Trump’s “blanket obstruction” of witnesses, documents and evidence would undermine the impeachment process in the future and undermine the balance of power.

Since announcing her decision on the articles Tuesday, Collins has come under criticism for comments she made in an interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell in which Collins said, “I believe the president has learned from this case” and she believes he will be “much more cautious” in the future.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Trump, asked about Collins’ remarks in an off-the-record luncheon with television anchors prior to the State of the Union address, responded that his phone call with the Ukrainian president “was a perfect call.”

Collins has been the focus of intense pressure and scrutiny since before the trial began because she was seen as a possible swing vote and is facing a re-election campaign in which Democrats nationally have already indicated they will be targeting her seat.

Earlier in the trial she was one of two Republicans, including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, to vote to allow witness testimony and new documents to be admitted, though the motion ultimately failed 49-51.

Romney, who voted to convict the president of abuse of power but not obstruction of Congress, said in comments on the Senate floor that “the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

