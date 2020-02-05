After plenty of sun Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be messy.

The snow is expected to develop between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday. As warmer air moves in aloft, a change to sleet is likely over southern parts of Maine.

On Thursday night, expect a lull with only light wintry mix.

On Friday, the primary concern will be freezing rain, and sleet looks likely as well — which could lead to slippery travel and power outages.

The mountains should experience mostly snow from this storm — maybe more than 10 inches in spots.

The sun will make a welcome return on Saturday with colder temperatures.

