After plenty of sun Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be messy.
The snow is expected to develop between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday. As warmer air moves in aloft, a change to sleet is likely over southern parts of Maine.
On Thursday night, expect a lull with only light wintry mix.
On Friday, the primary concern will be freezing rain, and sleet looks likely as well — which could lead to slippery travel and power outages.
The mountains should experience mostly snow from this storm — maybe more than 10 inches in spots.
The sun will make a welcome return on Saturday with colder temperatures.
