AUBURN — Lewiston used its size to overpower Edward Little to a 56-37 win in Unified basketball on Wednesday afternoon.

Joe Hall grabbed 12 rebounds, seven in the first half, and helped get second-chance opportunities for teammates such as Owen Vincent, who scored eight of Lewiston’s first 12 points in the game.

Vincent finished the game with 12 points.

On the Red Eddies side, Simon Hayes scored the team’s first 14 points with Anthony Seddon scoring a basket near the end of the half to get EL to 16 first-half points.

The Blue Devils spread the ball around and had many contributors in the first 20 minutes. Eight different players scored in the first half, with Edwin Rivera scoring seven points with the help of a 3-pointer. Rivera ended the contest with 12 points.

“We are pretty tall, we move pretty well and in all three games we have had pretty good success early on in the game and then we try to do the right thing in the second half and spread the ball around,” Lewiston coach Bill County said.

Lewiston brought a 37-16 lead into the second half and began to build on it.

Za’mond Smith was everywhere for the Blue Devils, slashing to the hoop and playing energetic defense. Smith scored four of his six points in the second half.

“It was about teamwork and passing the ball,” Smith said. “We were just trying to get the ball and play defense. It was good.”

EL went from two scorers in the first half to six in the second. Hayes finished with 23 points, while Jedediah Gary scored four points in the second half, along with baskets from Curtis Oullette, Ashley Billings, Jordan Gagne and Seddon.

“It’s fun for the kids and a chance for the kids to see that just because I have a disability doesn’t mean I can’t play and can’t be apart of something,” EL coach Sandy Whiting said. “It’s just, I love seeing the school body come out for them and they get all excited. They’re doing something they love and sometimes they don’t always get that chance. It’s supposed to be fun.”

Seddon said his favorite part of Unified basketball is the 3-pointers. The sophomore had his own fan section at center court made up of family and friends who even made signs for Anthony that spelled “ANT.”

“He works hard and he’s the life of the party, that kid right there,” Whiting said.

Lewiston’s Trent Black finished the game with two points but his energy and smile exemplified what the game was all about.

“Trent (Black) gets so excited when he shoots,” County said. “He had six points the other night and then had a few tonight. That’s the most fun you could have is watching him play.”

