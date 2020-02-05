UNH graduates

DURHAM, NH — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2019, Meagan Dow and Corinne Rabon, both of Turner. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester. Rylee Saunders of Jay, earning Honors and majoring in Biomed Sci: MedLabSci; Corinne Rabon of Turner, ME earning Highest Honors and majoring in Human Developmnt & Family Studies; Nathalie St. Pierre of Readfield, ME earning High Honors and majoring in Bus Adm: Finance; Olivia Audet of Winthrop, ME earning Highest Honors and majoring in RMP:Therapeutic Recreation; and Nora Conrad of Winthrop, ME earning Highest Honors and majoring in Homeland Security

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Jaelyn Nadeau of Turner (04282) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2019 President’s List. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

LOUDONVILLE, NY — Kent Mohlar has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Mohlar is from Readfield. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

PENSACOLA, FL — Francis Bruno of Turner was named to the President’s List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.

WORCESTER, MA — Kaylin Beck, of Livermore Falls, ME, was named to the Becker College Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Beck is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media, Game Arts Concentration. The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.

