Last Wednesday evening, the Town Managers and the Boards of Selectmen of the four Bethel area towns met at Telstar Regional HS, as a follow up on the recent Communities Destination Academy and Summit. They discussed tangible ways they can start to collaborate for the benefit of their constituents. From left, Bethel Selectmen Peter Southam and Lloyd Sweetser; Newry Administrator Amy Bernard; Greenwood Town Manager Kim Sparks and the three members of Greenwood Board of Selectmen Norm Milliard, Amy Chapman and Arnie Jordan, with Bethel Town Manager Loretta Powers in between; former Newry Selectman Steve Wight, Newry Selectman Jim Largess; Bethel Select women Lori Swain and Michele Varuolo-Cole; Woodstock Town Manager Vern Maxfield, Woodstock Selectmen Ron Deegan and Shawn Coffin; and two Newry Selectmen Tink Conkright and Gary Wight. Missing from meeting were Jeffrey Campbell Jr. of Woodstock and Andy Whitney of Bethel. The meeting was facilitated by Amy Scott, Executive Director of CORE. Submitted photo

