LEWISTON — An Auburn man charged with multiple felonies stemming from an August crash that left a college student seriously injured is back in jail.

Dalton Farrington, 27, of 483 Hotel Road had been free on supervised release, but a supervisor at Maine Pretrial Services filed an affidavit in support of his arrest and bail revocation, writing last week that he had failed to check in on more than half a dozen occasions. His mother told the case manager that Farrington had overdosed on heroin two consecutive weekends the latter part of January, according to a court document.

His bail conditions had included no illegal drugs and twice-weekly check-ins.

On Wednesday, an 8th District Court judge revoked his earlier bail conditions and reset bail at $25,000 cash with restrictions, including no alcohol or illegal drugs subject to random search and testing.

He’s barred from having any contact with Alesha Gregoire, 20, of Lewiston, the woman whose car his tow truck smashed into head-on last summer on Lisbon Street. She suffered fractured leg bones, a broken upper arm and two broken lower arms. She has undergone three surgeries. A student at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, she was unable to return there this fall because of her injuries and treatment, police said.

Prosecutors told the judge that Farrington had been intoxicated on morphine and fentanyl at the time of the crash.

Farrington is facing five felony charges, including for drugs and assault, the most serious punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Police said Farrington was driving a tow truck on Lisbon Street the evening of Aug. 16 when his truck veered into oncoming traffic. Greogoire was driving a Subaru in the opposite direction and tried to avoid the truck by turning into the center turning lane. But Farrington sought to correct his error by turning back toward his lane when the collision happened.

Police later found syringes and fentanyl in a Farrington’s backpack in the truck cab. A lab detected morphine and fentanyl in his urine, suggesting he could have been using heroin and fentanyl, Walsh said.

Several witnesses had told police they had seen the truck, which was carrying another vehicle, driven by Farrington, veering fully into the wrong lane before the crash. One motorist shot video of the erratic driving, police wrote in an affidavit.

