Ensign Gregg Wheeler of Bethel monitors the distance between the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) and the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), not pictured, during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea in January. The Normandy is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lehman