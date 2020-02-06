Broken Theory will make their debut at Mixers at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb 7. Band members Rick “Rikki Starz” Brown (bass/lead vocals), Mike “Smokey” Leadbetter (lead guitar/backing vocals), and Marc “Sparky” St. Cyr (drums/percussion/backing vocals), and Kimmie “Stars” Brown (backing vocals) play your favorite hits from AC/DC, Poison, Weezer, Collective Soul, Lit, Queen, Jimmy Eat World, Cheap Trick, The White Stripes, Volbeat, Bob Seeger, Guns N Roses, Great White and many more. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus. Submitted photo

Broken Theory will make their debut at Mixers at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb 7. Band members Rick “Rikki Starz” Brown (bass/lead vocals), Mike “Smokey” Leadbetter (lead guitar/backing vocals), and Marc “Sparky” St. Cyr (drums/percussion/backing vocals), and Kimmie “Stars” Brown (backing vocals) play your favorite hits from AC/DC, Poison, Weezer, Collective Soul, Lit, Queen, Jimmy Eat World, Cheap Trick, The White Stripes, Volbeat, Bob Seeger, Guns N Roses, Great White and many more. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

