Broken Theory will make their debut at Mixers at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb 7. Band members Rick “Rikki Starz” Brown (bass/lead vocals), Mike “Smokey” Leadbetter (lead guitar/backing vocals), and Marc “Sparky” St. Cyr (drums/percussion/backing vocals), and Kimmie “Stars” Brown (backing vocals) play your favorite hits from AC/DC, Poison, Weezer, Collective Soul, Lit, Queen, Jimmy Eat World, Cheap Trick, The White Stripes, Volbeat, Bob Seeger, Guns N Roses, Great White and many more. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
