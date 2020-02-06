LEWISTON — The Calderwood Consort will be held at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul on Barlett and Ash Streets in Lewiston on Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 p.m. Admission is by donation to the Organ Fund. The Calderwood Consort, one of Maine’s longest performing early music groups, presents sacred and profane love songs from the 12th through the 17th centuries, with two performances.

The 90-minute program features Perotin’s “Viderunt Omnes” of 1198, a sacred organum for the dedication of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The concert will be sung and played in costume on period replica instruments of harp, psaltery, recorders, viols, gemshorn and

crumhorns. Text translations and program notes will be provided. For more information, please contact Ed Douglas at 797-0212 or Linda

Johnston at 933-2933.

