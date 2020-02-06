LEWISTON — Catherine Ryder, chief executive officer of Tri-County Mental Health Services, is joining the board of Mental Health Corporations of America.

Mental Health Corporations of America is an invitation-only national association of behavioral health care organizations with a mission and vision dedicated to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship in behavioral health care by enhancing leadership and strategic connections.

Ryder has been with TCMHS for 28 years, serving as CEO for the past nine. The agency was a founding member of Mental Health Corporations of America in 1985.

