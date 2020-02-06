WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CMCC 70, UM-AUGUSTA 48: The Mustangs (13-1) took command in the third quarter as they pulled the carpet out from under the Moose (8-6) in Auburn.

Central Maine Community College led 27-24 at the half, before going on a 29-11 run in the third quarter. Eliza Brault recorded a game-high 16 points, while Natalie Thurber added 15 points.

The Mustangs received help from the bench as Kasie Maloney contributed 13 points.

Hope Butler and Sydney LeBlanc scored 13 points apiece for University of Maine at Augusta, while Madeline Suhr added 12 points in the losing effort.

MAINE 70, VERMONT 59: The Black Bears (10-14, 6-4 America East) took the lead for good on an Anna Kahelin layup and-1 at 52-50 and closed on a 21-9 run as they downed the Catamounts (10-13, 4-6) at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Anna Simon led the way with 22 points for Maine, Maeve Carroll had a double-double of 19 points and pulled down 14 boards, wile Dor Saar added 14 points.

Hanna Crymble and Jose Larkins had 17 points apiece to pace the offense for Vermont.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMONT 77, MAINE 52: The Catamounts (18-6, 8-1 America East) grabbed a 33-22 halftime lead and took command with a 24-7 run to open the second half as they easily cruised past the Black Bears (6-17, 2-7) at Burlington, Vermont.

Anthony Lamb had 19 points to lead four players for Vermont in double figures.

Sergio El Darwich had 12 points for Maine, while Vilgot Larsson and Nedeljko Prijovic added 11 each.

