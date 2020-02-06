NORWAY — Cottage St. Creative Exchange has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of February.

The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, which launched in April 2014, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work. Cottage St. Creative Exchange was selected as the February beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford located in Oxford. Cottage St. Creative Exchange will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location during February .

We’re all very surprised and excited to be chosen as the February recipient. Every bit helps and is always appreciated ,” said Darlene Dadian-Gray, President of Cottage St. Creative Exchange. “100% of the donations will be used to ensure we can continue collaborating with dancers and musicians to bring performing arts to a small town in Western Maine.

Cottage St. Creative Exchange is a non-profit based in Norway, Maine. Cottage St. Creative Exchange is a non-profit with a globalocal focus. The mission of CSCE is to spark integration into dance and the arts, locally and globally, … one step at a time.

Learn more about Cottage St. Creative Exchange by visiting www.http://artmovesdance.com/ index.php?page=project-2.

For more information on the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com

We provide an educational dance platform for creative expression, cultural exchange, and collaboration – at home and abroad. Art is the Spark!

