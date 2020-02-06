DIXFIELD — The town is making a $500 donation to the Dirigo Sports Boosters in memory of Susan Holmes who died unexpectedly Jan. 6 at the age of 73.

Homes, along with her husband, Jon, was an avid supporter of Dirigo athletics, raising money with the Sports Boosters to support high school athletes. She also volunteered on the Planning Board and was a staunch advocate for the study and treatment of Lyme disease in Maine.

“As you know, she really cared about this town,” state Rep. Richard Pickett of Dixfield said at the Jan. 27 selectmen meeting. “We lost a real fine person.”

Board Chairwoman Norine Clarke said Sue and Jon Holmes were also Trail Angels on the Appalachian Trail. “They’d take their barbecue and make cookies, and some other people would make some goodies, and they’d feed the trail hikers,” she said.

The town is also commissioning a plaque in Sue Holmes’ memory for the Chow House food stand at the football/soccer field.

Town Manager Dustin Starbuck estimated the plaque would cost between $50 and $75.

