The Edward Little Drama Club’s production of “Death By Dessert,” written by Nathan Hartswick, will be performed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Auburn Middle School auditorium. Join the feuding Donnaducce and Duccedonni families in solving a murder mystery; narrated by the victim herself. During intermission, enjoy a meal provided these local Auburn/Lewiston restaurants: Grant’s Bakery, Grazi To Go, Gritty’s, Italian Bakery, and Marcos Restaurante. Meals will be served by the cast of the show. Tickets are $12 for the meal package and need to be reserved by emailing Deb Bishop at [email protected] as seating is limited. You may attend the show without the dinner for $5.

