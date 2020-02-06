Cast members in the Edward Little High School production of “Death By Dessert” include Aaron Hart, left, as the busboy and Tania Bachelder as the busgirl. Submitted photo

The Edward Little Drama Club’s production of “Death By Dessert,” written by Nathan Hartswick, will be performed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Auburn Middle School auditorium. Join the feuding Donnaducce and Duccedonni families in solving a murder mystery; narrated by the victim herself. During intermission, enjoy a meal provided these local Auburn/Lewiston restaurants: Grant’s Bakery, Grazi To Go, Gritty’s, Italian Bakery, and Marcos Restaurante. Meals will be served by the cast of the show. Tickets are $12 for the meal package and need to be reserved by emailing Deb Bishop at [email protected] as seating is limited. You may attend the show without the dinner for $5.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
auburn maine, Edward Little High School
Related Stories
Latest Articles