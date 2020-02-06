BELGRADE — Hammond Lumber Co. has been named the 2020 ProSales Dealer of the Year by ProSales Magazine.

The company won the award based on its success in balancing customer service excellence and employee satisfaction, and the successful acquisition and integration of Ellsworth Building Supply into the Hammond family.

Hammond has 800 employees at 21 locations, including Auburn and Farmington. The Maine-based company has been  family owned since 1953.

