Sweet Potato Skins!

Students in grades K-2 in Oxford County taste-tested sweet potatoes as part of the January Pick a Better Snack Program. Here is a great recipe to reinforce that lesson. Sweet Potatoes are full of Vitamin A and C and are naturally sweet!

Yields 4 servings.

Ingredients:

2 medium or large sweet potatoes

1 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, minced

4 oz fresh baby spinach

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

2 ounces light cream cheese

1 cup chickpeas

1/4 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Bake sweet potatoes at 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes, or until fork tender.

Cut sweet potatoes in half and let cool for 5-10 minutes. While sweet potatoes are cooling, saute the shallots with the butter over medium heat until translucent ( see through). Add fresh spinach and heat for 2-3 minutes, until spinach has cooked down. Set aside.

Scrape the sweet potato out of the peel, leaving a thin layer inside with the skin so that it can stand up on its own. Mash the sweet potato with the cream cheese and yogurt. Stir in chickpeas, spinach, and plenty of salt and pepper.

Coat potato skins with a drizzle of oil and bake for about 5 minutes to get a crispier outside. Remove from oven and fill each skin with the sweet potato mixture and top with shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake again for 10-15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and filling is heated through.

