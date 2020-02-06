LISBON – Lisbon Credit Union raised $17,000 in 2019 as part of the Maine Credit Union League’s Ending Hunger in Maine Campaign.

It is splitting the funds between the Lisbon Area Christian Outreach food pantry and Trinity Jubilee Center of Lewiston.

Fundraisers last year included the annual summer basket raffle and autumn bake sale and a spring cash calendar, as well as a holiday 50/50 raffle. Funds were also raised through ongoing sales of candy bars, vending machine items and goat milk products from Brayer Ridge Farms in Newport. All the employees pitched in with “pay to wear jeans” day every Saturday and the first Friday of every month.

