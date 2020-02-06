100 Years Ago 1920

A person intimately in touch with the French society Institute Jacques Cartier said Tuesaday afternoon to the Lewiston Journal: “Despite all official denials and the report, I understand, is emphatically denied by the college authorities, I have good reason to believe that a Bates College block is likely to be sold this week. I happened to be present at a conversation between certain persons who should know exactly what is going on. “In the event of this taking place the 110 members of the Institute Jacques Cartier will build themselves a $190,000 home at the corner of Park and Chestnut Street.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

James Erwin, Maine Attorney General, will be the speaker for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner be held by the Republican Women’s Club of Androscoggin County. The dinner will take place at 6:30 pm, Feb. 12, at The Roundhouse Motor Inn, Center Street, Auburn. Reservations for the occasion |may be made with Mrs. Marion Baraby of Auburn.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The current secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has been nominated by Gov. Angus King to lead Maine’s prison system. King announced Friday the nomination of Joseph Lehman as commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections. He also nominated Earl Adams of Winthrop as adjutant general and Edward McLaughlin as agriculture commissioner. The only remaining cabinet post without a nominee is commissioner of economic and community development. King said the field has been narrowed to three candidates, “any one of which I believe would make an outstanding commissioner.” King said be hopes to announce his choice for the job within a week.

