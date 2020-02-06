DURHAM, NH — Hannah Mathieu of Hebron, graduated Cum Laude from the University of New Hampshire in December 2019.  She earned a BA in Women’s Studies. Students who received the honor of Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.

