Maine-native Max Ater will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center in Gardiner. Doors open a half-hour before the show.

Recently signing on with Michigan-based label Prudential Records, the 25-year-old pop phenom is on the rise. Capturing audiences with his award-winning voice and music, he is quickly becoming a sensation throughout New England and beyond. Ater’s latest release, “Easy” is available for streaming on Spotify and can be downloaded on iTunes.

Born and raised on the coast of Maine, Ater began playing piano when he was 6 years old. No stranger to the stage, he filled his youth with community theater, vocal training, and hours a day behind the piano. At an early age, Ater was inspired by artists such as Jamie Cullum, Norah Jones, John Mayer, and Elton John. In high school, he began composing original music, which led to an array of accolades. Spending his days writing music for his upcoming album and performing throughout his home-state of Maine, 2020 is looking like a breakout year.

Tickets are $16 for Adults, $14 for Seniors, and $5 for Youth in advance and $19 for Adults, $17 for Seniors and $5 for Youth at the door the night of the show. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office Tuesdays-Fridays from 12-3 p.m. or by calling (207) 582-7144 or by visiting the website at www.johnsonhall.org. Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center is located at 280 Water St., Gardiner.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: